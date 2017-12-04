A bride for Lalu son Tej Pratap: Sushil Modi offers to launch search, but there is a big catch

Sushil Modi has put a big condition with this offer. (File photo)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday made an offer to find a bride for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap. However, considering the bad blood between the duo (Tej and Sushil), he has put a big condition with this offer. He said that he will only look for a bride if Tej Pratap give an undertaking that he would never threaten to disrupt any wedding again – there is more. For those who did not know, recently Tej Pratap had threatened to disrupt the wedding of Sushil Kumar Modi’s son after which the venue of the ceremony was shifted. The marriage took place yesterday. Tej had issued the threat after Lalu Yadav’s security was downgraded.

On Sunday, Tej Pratap tried to make light of his comments by saying “Sushil Modi is like my father. I offer my best wishes to his son and request Modi uncle to find a bride for me as well.” The state deputy CM today tweeted in response, “ready to find bride for Tej Pratap but 3 shartein (conditions). No dowry, pledge organ donation and no threatening to disrupt any marriage”. Notably, Sushil had ensured that all guests at his son’s wedding did not bring any gifts and were offered simple refreshments instead of lavish meals.

A stall was also set up at the venue where forms were distributed among guests asking them to take pledge to donate organs. In another stall, forms were distributers asking visitors to take pledge not to take ir accept and not be a part of any child marriage.

Sushil Kumar Modi issued a statement saying “The entire money received through shagun envelopes from Lalu Prasad and some other visitors will be donated to the Dadhichi Dehdaan Samiti”.

In his statement, the deputy chief minister also urged people to do away with extravagant weddings by avoiding musical bands, costly lightings and use WhatsApp and email to send invitations.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav also attended the wedding. Apart from him those who attended the wedding include Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and Jharkh, Bihar Governor Satyapal Mallik and Chief Minister Raghubar Das, attended the marriage ceremony.

Last month, Tej Pratap Yadav was seen in a video which showed him threatening Sushil Kumar Modi, saying he would beat the deputy CM at his own home if he attends Modi’s son Utkarsh’s wedding.