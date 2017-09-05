A breath of fresh paint

The suspense builds as the paparazzi gets frenzied to know the reason behind her donning the mask.

The Ad

In a very ’50s themed monochrome shot, the TVC opens with Deepika Padukone sitting across a man in a train. When the camera pans out, we get to know it is a shot from a film shoot in progress and as she finishes the scene and moves out, she puts on a dust mask. Over the next few seconds in the ad, she is seen at various indoor places — a gym, a high-end party, etc — wearing a mask. As she walks down the red carpet, a voiceover says that not many people are aware that the air inside our homes can be five times more polluted than the air outside. The suspense builds as the paparazzi gets frenzied to know the reason behind her donning the mask. In the end, she is shown sitting at her home with some friends without a mask, only to inform viewers of the new pollutant-controlling paint by Asian Paints.

Target Audience

25-50 year-olds, SEC A, who are aware about air pollution and take conscious decisions to safeguard their family’s health.

Business Objective

To communicate the problem of indoor air pollution and how it can be much worse than outdoor air pollution — and hence, adopting the Royale Atmos as

a solution.

The Appeal

Functional

The campaign is a bold step by the paint maker. With no bright coloured walls or kids/families shown dancing around, or dirtying or admiring the walls, the campaign is poles apart from category ads that we have seen over the years. The approach is unique and very intriguing, making a viewer want to know why Padukone is wearing a mask.

Competitive Edge

For a category which advertises its products in a very predictable manner, Asian Paints’ new campaign #MaskedLife for Royale Atmos is a nice break from the usual. Also, with pollution being a major concern, to launch a product which claims to not only offer one’s room an exquisite look, but also cleans the air of pollutants is a good stretch of proposition to stand out from the clutter.

Tone of Voice

Intriguing

Verdict

From the aunties looking enviously at well-painted houses to children dancing around, or even famous actors painting walls, the new campaign by Asian Paints for Royale Atmos is a refreshing attempt. The brand launched the new variant of paint after extensive research. According to a study by World Health Organisation (WHO), India houses 13 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world. So to launch a paint variant that offers ‘clean air and health’ benefits may seem far-fetched, but a proposition that will stand out nonetheless.

The product definitely isn’t meant for the aam aadmi, and the execution of the campaign is premium to boot. From the monochrome film shoot to film premieres that Padukone attends, the approach to the business objective is very classy. One cannot guess which product the actor is endorsing till the very end of the ad film. The suspense in the film has been built nicely. What really works for the ad though is that the agency and the brand moved away from the usual templates used by many in the category. No shots of couples happily splashing paint on the walls, children dirtying the wall, Diwali and festivities, or the overt display of an extensive range of colourful walls. What

a relief.

Rating: 8/10

@meghna0101