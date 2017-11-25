9th Anniversary of 26/11: On Mumbai terror attacks eve, Israel expresses solidarity with India

Over 160 people were killed and over 300 were injured a when terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India’s commercial capital. (PTI)

On the eve of the ninth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Israel on Saturday expressed its condolences and solidarity with the people of India. In a statement, the Israeli Embassy expressed “deep condolences and solidarity with the people of India on the anniversary of the harrowing terror attack” that was launched on November 26, 2008. “The tragic events of that day are ingrained in our collective memories. Israel stands by India in remembrance and grief over the senseless loss of life at the hands of terrorists,” it stated.

Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon said in the statement: “Together with India, the people of Israel mourn the victims from countries all over the globe including Israel, embrace their loved ones and the survivors. India and Israel, along with nations of the world, must do everything in their power to eradicate extremism and terrorism for a better future.”

During his visit to Israel in July this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, were killed when the terrorists attacked the Chabad House in Mumbai. Moshe was two years old then.

Moshe, who was invited by Modi to visit India, has been granted a visa and he is expected to accompany Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to India next year.