9th Anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: In memory of martyrs, city to observe many events

Hundreds of people are also expected to offer tributes at the city landmarks targeted by Pakistani terrorists, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Taj Hotel at the Gateway of India, Cafe Leopold, Rang Bhavan Lane near Cama Hospital and St Xavier’s College where then ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Inspector Vijay Salaskar were killed. (PTI)

In the memory of martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its ninth anniversary, various events have been organised in the city tomorrow, including a `Salutation Ceremony’ by the city police. The Mumbai police have organised `Salutation Ceremony’ at Shahid Smarak (martyrs’ memorial) at the Police Gymkhana at Marine Lines at 9.00 am tomorrow, said an official. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, DGP Satish Mathur, city police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar, ministers, senior bureaucrats, police officials and family members of martyrs would pay homage to those who were killed in the attack. Tributes would also be paid at the memorial of assistant sub-inspector Tukaram Ombale at Girgaum Chowpatty. It was at this spot that Ombale caught Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive while getting killed himself. Hundreds of people are also expected to offer tributes at the city landmarks targeted by Pakistani terrorists, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Taj Hotel at the Gateway of India, Cafe Leopold, Rang Bhavan Lane near Cama Hospital and St Xavier’s College where then ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Inspector Vijay Salaskar were killed. Family members of martyrs will be felicitated at the Bombay Stock Exchange in the presence of chief minister Fadnavis, RSS leader Indresh Kumar, Union ministers Hansraj Ahir and Kiren Rijiju and Lt Gen Vishwambhar Singh, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa.

Seventeen jawans of the Border Security Force, who set out for Mumbai on November 14 on `Martyrs’ Ride’, are expected to reach the Gateway of India tomorrow. On November 26, 2008 Mumbai was attacked by 10 terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. In the mayhem that followed for the next three days 164 people including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos were killed while 308 people were injured.