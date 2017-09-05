92 non-official directors appointed in various central PSUs

Of the total, 28 are appointed in the CPSEs under the administrative control of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. (Image: Reuters)

Former bureaucrats including Sneh Lata Kumar and Vinay Sheel Oberoi are among 92 people appointed as non-official independent directors in various Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), the government said today. Of the total, 28 are appointed in the CPSEs under the administrative control of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Chitta Ranjan Biswal, Samirendra Chatterjee, Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat, Jagdish Kishwan, Sankar Chakraborti, Vinoo Mathur and Vivek Rae have been appointed non-official independent directors of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. Vinay Sheel Oberoi and J M Shanti Sundharam, a retired officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), have been appointed on the board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), it said.

Amar Sinha and Siraj Hussain have been appointed on the board of HPCL, Asha Kaul, Priyank Sharma and S Manoharan in Oil India Ltd, Ganga Murthy in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), and Balbir Singh and Sewa Ram have been appointed as the non-official independent directors in the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, the DoPT order said. Sunil Sachdeva is appointed on the board of Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd, Rajesh Kumar Gogna (Engineers India Limited), Jayanto Narayan Choudhary and Rahul Mukherjee in GAIL, it said.

Kiran Oberoi and Rakesh Kacker have been appointed on the board of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), Sneh Lata Kumar in Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Desh Deepak Goel and Ranjit Rae have been appointed as non-official independent directors in BHEL, the order said. Chinmay Basu, K G Gokulchandran, G Padmaja Reddy and Suneeta Trivedi have been appointed on the board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and Prof Jasbir Singh and V Venkateshwar Bhat have been named non-official independent directors in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

Jugal Kishore Mohapatra, Bhagwat Prasad Makwana and N K Jha have been appointed on the board of NHPC, Prof Bhupinder Zutshi and Hari Narayan Borkataky (in NEEPCO), M P Singh, Pradeep Kumar Deb, Shashi Shekhar, Subhash Joshi and Vinod Kumar in NTPC and Manoj Kumar Mittal in the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Deep Kumar Misra, Indu Goswami and Abhishek Mahawar have been named non-official independent directors in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), Kartar Singh Chauhan and Narendra Kumar Taneja in SAIL, Ganga Ram Aloria and T V Muralivallabham in MSTC Limited.

Ashwini Mehra and Shankar Sharan will be on the board of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, Bahram Navroj Vakil in NMDC, Bharat Laxmanbhai Gajipara and V K Thakral in the CIL’s board. As many as 12 persons have been appointed in the railways public sector undertakings like IRCON, CONCOR and RITES among others. Gautam Sinha, P Kanagasabapathi, Raj Kishore Tewari and Vijay Tulsiram Jadhao will be non-official independent directors in Shipping Corporation of India Limited.