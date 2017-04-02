9,000 applications received under new retention policy: Himachal Pradesh Minister Sudhir Sharma

The state government had given a window of 60 days for submission of cases under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2016 for compounding of deviations and there was no move to extend the date, he added. (File Photo)

Over 9,000 applications to regularise the deviations in construction of a house have been received under the state government’s new retention policy, Himachal Pradesh Urban Development minister Sudhir Sharma said today. “As many as 9,097 violators have applied for compounding, regularisation of deviations in house construction under the new retention policy of the government to regularise the illegal structures on ‘As is, Where is’ basis,” he said.

The state government had given a window of 60 days for submission of cases under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2016 for compounding of deviations and there was no move to extend the date, he added. Till March 30, a total of 5,697 applications were submitted in Shimla, 1,304 in Solan, 297 in Sirmaur, 228 in Una, 114 in Chamba, 215 in Kangra, 481 in Kullu, 549 in Mandi, 145 in Bilaspur, 67 in Hamirpur districts.

No application was received from Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, he added. Sharma said that the Department of Town and Country Planning and Urban Local Bodies would conduct on spot inspection of the site and decide the cases before January 29, 2018.