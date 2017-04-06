90 days paid leave for sexual harassment complainants at government offices

90 days paid leave for sexual harassment complainants at govt offices. (Reuters representational)

Paid leave of up to 90 days can be given to a woman government employee who has complained of sexual harassment at her workplace while the inquiry is pending, Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said leave up to a period of 90 days may be granted to an aggrieved female government servant during the pendency of inquiry under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The leave granted shall not be debited against the leave account, said Singh, who is the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.