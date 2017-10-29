9 infants die in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

Three were born at the hospital with severe birth asphyxia and one had meconium aspiration syndrome. (Representative image reuters)

Atleast nine newborns have reportedly died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat, in almost 24 hours. As per reports, five were referred to the hospital from Lunavada, Surendranagar, Mansa, Viramgam, Himmatnagar with critical conditions such as severe birth asphyxia, extreme preterm with birth weight 1.1 kg (usual 2.5 kg), hyaline membrane disease, septicemia.

Three were born at the hospital with severe birth asphyxia and one had meconium aspiration syndrome. All the doctors and nurses were on duty in neonatal intensive care unit, which has around 100 beds.

Recently, the continuous death of children in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad created headlines across the country.