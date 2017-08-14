85 lakh cattle, buffaloes tagged with UID number so far: Government

The data about productivity and health status of each animal is being uploaded on Information Network on Animal Health and Productivity (INAPH).(Representative Image: Reuters)

Around 85 lakh milk producing cattle and buffaloes have been traced and tagged with 12 digit unique identification (UID) number in order to provide better health services to animals, the agriculture ministry said today. The data about productivity and health status of each animal is being uploaded on Information Network on Animal Health and Productivity (INAPH). In a statement, the ministry said around 88 million milk producing animals out of 300 million cattle and buffaloes are being identified using polyurethane tags with 12 digit unique identification (UID) number. “As on date, 85 lakh milk producing animals have been identified,” it added.

The UID tagging of animals is being done under the ‘Pashu Sanjivni’ component of the National Mission on Bovine Productivity Scheme initiated from November 2016. The data base of animals is crucial for control and spread of animal diseases, scientific management of animals, enhanced production and productivity, improvement in quality of livestock and livestock products, increase in trade of livestock and livestock products by meeting out sanitary and phtyosanitory issues, the minister said.