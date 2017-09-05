80 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka

Indian fishermen get frequently arrested for fishing in Sri Lankan waters. India and Sri Lanka are divided by a narrow strip of sea. (Representational Image: PTI)

Sri Lanka has released at least 80 Indian fishermen who had been caught poaching in the island nation’s waters, officials said Tuesday. The Sri Lankan Navy handed over the fishermen to Indian Coast Guard at the international maritime boundary line, from there they were taken to Tamil Nadu, Xinhua news agency reported. The fishermen were released as a goodwill gesture. The released fishermen include 48 from Pudukottai district, 24 from Ramanathapuram and eight from Nagapattinam district, an official said.

