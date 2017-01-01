80 countries sign up for Vibrant Gujarat Show; PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate event on Jan 9

The show will have two parts — on January 10 and 11, there will be business seminars, and on January 12 and 13, the exhibition will be open for visitors.( Website)

Representatives of more than 80 countries will be participating in the five-day ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show’ which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9.Gujarat Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama today told reporters that Presidents of Kenya and Rawanda, Prime Ministers of Portugal and Serbia, deputy Prime Ministers of Russia and Poland, and ministers of Sweden and Japan are also likely to be here to participate at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

“We have 1,500 representatives from eighty countries participating in the trade show which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 9. The show will have two parts — on January 10 and 11, there will be business seminars, and on January 12 and 13, the exhibition will be open for visitors,” Chudasama said.

The pavilions at the trade show, to be held at the exhibition ground here, will have industries from various sectors like automobiles, agro and food, aerospace and defence, energy and petrochemicals, environment, health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, among others, said Chudasama.

“Special focus has been given to international organisations, women entrepreneurs, MSME and start-ups. We have offered discount between 50 and 90 per cent to women entrepreneurs, start-ups and MSMEs. In all, around 1,500 entities will participate,” he said, adding, around 15-20 lakh people are expected to visit the trade show.

“Demonetisation has had no effect on bookings, especially by MSMEs which have responded very well. We have adopted revenue neutral approach for deciding on rates,” principal secretary, tourism, S J Haider said.