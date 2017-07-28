80 Balasore villages marooned, flood threat in four blocks in Odisha

Over 80 villages of Balasore district were marooned in Odisha today with flood water of the Subarnarekha entering two blocks while Jajpur and Kendrapara district authorities were asked to remain on alert. (PTI)

Over 80 villages of Balasore district were marooned in Odisha today with flood water of the Subarnarekha entering two blocks while Jajpur and Kendrapara district authorities were asked to remain on alert. The flood situation, however, has improved in Bhadrak, Sundergarh and Jajpur districts with the receding of the water level of the Baitarani river. While 63 villages have been inundated in Bhograi block, 20 villages of Balaipal block were marooned in Balasore district with flood water flowing 1.5 mt over the connecting roads. The special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office, however, said their is a fear of flood in two blocks each of Jajpur and Kendrapara districts with the authorities opening 10 gates of Rengali reservoir. Special relief commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said, the district collectors of Jajpur and Kendrapara have been asked to remain on alert as the flood water released from the Rengali dam could hit the areas by this evening.

The blocks likely to experience fresh floods have been identified as Bari and Binjharpur in Jajpur district and Aul and Rajkanika blocks in Kendrapara district. So far four people have died in the Odisha floods, Sethi said. Meanwhile, the people evacuated in Rourkela and Sundergarh have returned to their houses with the flood water receding in the Brahmani. Some villages in Bonai block of Sundergarh were still inundated and it would take some more time for the water to be drained out of the villages, he said. Asked about Subarnarekha river which was posing a threat to Balasore district, the SRC said, though water level of the river was falling at Rajghat it was still recorded at 11.20 mt against the danger level of 10.36 metres.

The water level of the Subarnarekha at Jamsolaghat has receded substantially to 49 metres against its danger level of 49.15 metres. He said, flood water was also seen flowing over several important roads in Balasore district disrupting connectivity. Meanwhile, the authorities of Hirakud reservoir opened 10 sluice gates where 1,39,646 cusec of water is being released against an inflow of 1,83,671 cusec to the reservoir. The level at 12 noon was 609.31 feet as against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, water resources department sources said.