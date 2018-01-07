7th Pay Commission will be granted after BJP comes to power in Tripura: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party national President Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Amit Shah who is in Udaipur, Tripura today addressing a ‘Vijay Sakalp Rally’, launched an attack at the ruling CPM party in the state. While targeting the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Shah said, “7 BJP karyakartas have been killed in the state. The vicious cycle of violence will not work as the people of Tripura have woken up and will give a befitting reply to the CPM.” He added, “We are not afraid of violence. The more CPM spread the violence, the more lotus bloom.” Shah went on to talk about the pay commission and said, “State employees are getting 4th Pay Commission. I promise that 7th Pay Commission will be granted after formation of government in Tripura.”

While talking about the corruption in the state, the BJP President said, “The Tripura govt is neck-deep in corruption. The countdown has began and in March, BJP will form the govt in Tripura.” He added, “Even if the corrupt goes underground, BJP will dig the earth and bring them out.” While talking about improving the condition of the people in the state, Shah said, “We will work towards increasing the incomes of farmers, offering them opportunities to grow organic products with special emphasis on rubber and jute.”

Shah went on to talk about the state’s share in central taxes under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and said, “Tripura’s share in central taxes have been increased from Rs. 7,283 crore (13th Finance commission) to Rs. 25,000 crore (14th Finance commission) under Modi govt.”

Amit Shah said, “It’s about time to say goodbye to Red flag and ‘Laal Salaam’. They have exploited people and deprived them of the required assistance and development in the state.” He added, “More than 7 Lakh people, out of the 37 Lakh population of Tripura, are registered under unemployment list. The health facilities here are inadequate. This is what was done here in 25 years.”