7th Pay Commission: Delhi LG Anil Baijal approves salary windfall for 17,000 DTC staff; pay set to rise Rs 10,000 to 30,000

7th Pay Commission: In some great news for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for them. According to PTI, this step will benefit thousands of employees of the public transporter. “Approved the proposal for implementing 7th Pay Commission in DTC. Urge DTC employees to make bus transport in Delhi the best,” Anil Baijal tweeted. After the recommendation is implemented, it will provide a financial benefit to about 17,000 DTC staff, said a DTC official told the agency. “It will result in salary hikes in the range of around Rs 10,000 to 30,000 as per seniority. The average pay hike will be around 20 percent,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Last year in August, Delhi government had notified implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for its more than one lakh employees.

Yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joykumar Singh had pointed out that his government will need time to decide on when the 7th pay Commission would come into affect in the state. He said that even as the state government is studying proposals of the provision, it is unable to give full commitment at the moment. “As there in no resources for its implementation in the state, the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission remains without full surety,” Singh, who is also Manipur’s finance minister said, as per PTI.

The report further said that if the recommendations are implemented in Manipur, the state government will have to bear an extra burden of Rs 1700 crore.