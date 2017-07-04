7th Pay Commission in MP: Good news for 6.5 lakh Madhya Pradesh government employees; Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Cabinet clears salary bonanza for staffers

Now, like Central government employees, the Madhya Pradesh state government servants too have a big reason to smile.

7th Pay Commission in MP: Now, like Central government employees, the Madhya Pradesh state government servants too have a big reason to smile as the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led state government has decided to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. This move by the Madhya Pradesh government will benefit about 6.50 lakh state government employees. The decision was taken during a state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday evening. According to the MP government’s decision, the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission are being implemented in the state with effect from January 1, 2016, an official from the public relation department of the state government said.

The arrears of 7th Pay Commission between the period of January 2016 to June 2017 would be paid in three installments in May every year, beginning from FY 2018-19. It is estimated that the payment of arrears would put a total extra burden of Rs 5,742-crore on the state government. According to an estimate, this decision would bring 14 per cent increase in the present salaries of the state government employees. The official said this would create an additional annual burden of Rs 3,828-crore on the states exchequer. For the remaining period of current financial year, there would be an additional burden of Rs 2,552-crore on the state government.

Earlier, on June 28, Modi government had approved the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission on allowances with 34 modifications. The move benefitted the 48 lakh central government employees. The increased allowance, which comes into effect from July 1, will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.