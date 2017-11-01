7th Pay Commission: In big relief, parents, teachers to be big decision makers in Delhi schools; see how

Giving a jolt to private schools, the high court declined an interim relief sought by an association of 500 private institutions. ( Representational Image: PTI)

This is a big 7th Pay Commission payoff. In a sign of relief for parents, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a clause issued by Arvind Kejriwal government on the guidelines for implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations in private unaided schools. Giving a jolt to private schools, the high court declined an interim relief sought by an association of 500 private institutions. The Delhi Government circular stated that if a school’s managing committee feels necessary to increase tuition fee, it shall hold a meeting with a group of teachers and parents, including at least one parent representative from each section of the school. The management is also asked to present its detailed budget in front of parents. The circular, issued by Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), contains the guidelines, mode and manner of implementation of 7th Central Pay Commission’s recommendations in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for paying increased salaries and allowances to their employees.

However, Justice Indermeet Kaur issued a notice to DoE seeking its response before February 5, the next date of hearing. “It is the parents who have to bear the brunt of the fee hike. So they must know why there is a hike. It is also true that there is already so much of commercialisation in the education system,” the court was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dayan Krishnan, senior advocate appearing for Delhi State Public School Management Association, sought quashing of the particular clause saying that inputs from parents would create unrest in children and parents which will make it difficult for the school to function. On contrary, Delhi government’s standing counsel Ramesh Singh said parents’ participation was important as it contemplates transparency. He added that parents were equal stakeholders and their inputs will not amount to any intereference.