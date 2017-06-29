7th Pay Commission defence latest news today 2017: Here is the list of recommendations for defence personnel

The new step will benefit 43000 Defence officers in the country. (AP)

7th Pay Commission defence latest news today 2017: The Central Pay Commission (CPC) in its recommendations to the government has recommended abolition of Ration Money Allowance (RMA) and free ration to Defence personnel posted in peaceful areas. Rather it has been decided that Ration Money Allowance will be paid to them and directly credited in their accounts. The new step will benefit 43000 Defence officers in the country. The commission has also linked allowance with risk and hardships. It has also been decided replace multiple rates which are applicable to individual allowances by two slab rates for every cell of the Risk and Hardship Matrix. Recommendations have been done in respect of some important allowances paid to Uniformed Services. The recommendations of the committee once implemented will increase income structure of different wings of the defence forces.

A new paradigm has been evolved to administer the allowances linked to risk and hardship. The myriad allowances, their categories and sub–categories pertaining to civilians employees, CAPF and defence personnel have been fitted into a table called the Risk and Hardship Matrix (R&H Matrix). The Matrix has nine cells denoting varying degrees of risk and hardship with one extra cell at the top named as RH – Max to include Siachen Allowance. Multiple rates applicable to individual allowances will be replaced by two slab rates for every cell of the R&H Matrix.

1. Recommendations in respect of some important allowances paid to Uniformed Services: Defence, CAPFs, Police, Indian Coast Guard and Security Agencies

The 7th CPC has recommended abolition of Ration Money Allowance (RMA) and free ration to Defence officers posted in peace areas. It has been decided that Ration Money Allowance will continue to be paid to them and directly credited to their account. It will benefit 43000 Defence officers.

Technical Allowance (Tier – I & II) are paid to Defence officers belonging to technical branches @Rs 3000 per month and Rs 4500 per month. 7th CPC has recommended that Technical Allowance (Tier – II) be merged with Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence personnel. In view of the specific requirements of Defence Forces for the Defence personnel to keep pace with changing Defence requirements and technologies, the Government has decided not to discontinue Technical Allowance. The list of courses for these allowances will be reviewed to remain in sync with the latest technical advancements in Defence.

iii. The facility of one additional free railway warrant (Leave Travel Concession) presently granted to personnel of Defence Forces serving in field/high altitude/CI Ops shall also be extended to all personnels of CAPFs and the Indian Coast Guard.

iv. Rates of High Altitude Allowance granted to Defence Forces and CAPF personnel will be governed by the R&H Matrix. The rates will go up from Rs 810 – Rs 16800 per month to Rs 2700 – Rs 25000 per month.

v. Field Area Allowances are granted to Indian Army, Air Force & CAPF personnel. The rates of Field Area Allowances (Modified Field, Field & Highly Active) will be governed by the R&H Matrix. The rates will go up from Rs 1200 – Rs 12600 per month to Rs 6000 – Rs 16900 per month. Classification of field areas for this allowance will be done by Ministry of Defence for Defence personnel and by Ministry of Home Affairs for CAPFs.

vi. The rates of Counter Insurgency Ops (CI Ops) Allowance, granted to Defence and CAPFs while deployed in counter – insurgency operations will be governed by the R&H Matrix. The rates will go up from Rs 3000 – Rs 11700 per month to Rs 6000 – Rs 16900 per month.

vii. Rates of MARCOS and Chariot Allowance granted to marine commandos of Indian Navy will be governed by the R&H Matrix. The rates will go up from Rs 10500 – Rs 15750 per month to Rs 17300 – Rs 25000 per month.

viii. Rates of Sea Going Allowance granted to personnel of Indian Navy will be governed by the R&H Matrix. The twelve hour conditionality for determining the eligibility of Sea Going Allowance has been reduced to four hours. The rates will go up from Rs 3000 – Rs 7800 per month to Rs 6000 – Rs 10500 per month.

ix. Rates of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) Allowance granted to CRPF personnel deployed in Naxal hit areas will be governed by the R&H Matrix. The rates will go up from Rs 8400 – Rs 16800 per month to Rs 17300 – Rs 25000 per month.

x. Rates of Flying Allowance granted to flying branch and technical officers of Defence Forces will be governed by the R&H Matrix. The rates will go up from Rs 10500 – Rs 15750 per month to Rs 17300 – Rs 25000 per month. It has been extended mutatis mutandis to BSF Air Wing also.

xi. Rates of Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel have been increased from Rs 9000 – Rs 30000 (Grant) to Rs 10000 – Rs 30000 (Grant).

xii. Aeronautical Allowance, presently paid to personnel of Indian Navy, has been extended to Indian Coast Guard. The rate of this allowance has been increased from Rs 300 per month to Rs 450 per month.

xiii. Rates of Test Pilot and Flight Test Engineer Allowance will be governed by the R&H Matrix. The rates will go up from Rs 1500 / Rs 3000 per month to Rs 4100 / Rs 5300 per month.

xiv. Rates of Territorial Army Allowance have been increased from Rs 175 – Rs 450 per month to Rs 1000 – Rs 2000 per month.

xv. Ceilings of Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Defence Personnel have been increased from Rs 2000 – Rs 4500 per month to Rs 4500 – Rs 9000 per month.

xvi. Rates of Detachment Allowance have been increased Rs 165 – Rs 780 per day to Rs 405 – Rs 1170 per day.

xvii. Rates of Para Jump Instructor Allowance have been increased from Rs 2700/3600 per month to Rs 6000 / 10500 per month.

xviii. Special Incident / Investigation / Security Allowance has been rationalized. Rates for Special Protection Group (SPG) have been revised to 55% and 27.5% of Basic Pay for operational and non – operational duties respectively.