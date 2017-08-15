Independence Day 2017: Google celebrates 70 years of India’s freedom with artistic doodle

Independence Day 2017: Google shares artistic doodle to celebrate India’s 70 years of freedom.

Independence Day 2017: August 15, 2017 marks the 71st Independence Day of India. To make this day even more memorable, Google made an artistic doodle where they used the motif of the parliament and played around with the other elements in their design like the symbolic wheel for the Ashok Chakra, national bird- peacock along with which they used the shades of the tricolor- saffron, green, white and blue to bring the doodle to life. The design of the doodle has been designed by a Mumbai based artist Sabeena Karnik who is known for her paper technique artwork. According to Google’s statement, Karnik “used a unique paper-cut art style to create a Doodle fit for the bold and colorful celebration of today’s events. The Parliament House depicted in her work commemorates this day, this movement, and this triumph of independence,” as quoted by Indian Express.

