7,000 Indians face deportation as Donald Trump scraps DACA amnesty

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets to protest against the Trump administration. (Image: Reuters)

As many as 7,000 Indians living in the United States of America will now have to face deportation after President Donald Trump today rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty that protected around 8,00,000 young undocumented immigrants living in the country. “I am here today to announce that the programme known as DACA (Deferred Action for Children Arrival) that was effectuated under the Obama Administration is being rescinded,” PTI quoted US Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying.

The announcement was expected to come on the sidelines of Trump’s meeting with several Republican state attorneys general and has led to eruption of protests in different parts of the country. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets to protest against the Trump administration.

Introduced during former President Barack Obama era, the DACA regulation protected undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

“The Department of Justice has advised the President and the Department of Homeland Security that DHS should begin an orderly, lawful wind down, including the cancellation of the memo that authorised this programme,” Sessions told reporters.

Sessions who has been one of the longtime DACA opponents said that to have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, one cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. “That is an open border policy and the American people have rightly rejected it. Therefore, the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year and that means all cannot be accepted,” he added.

However, the US Attorney General further said that “This does not mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way. It means we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them.”

Sessions also stated that ending the previous administration’s disrespect for the legislative process is an important first step. All immigration policies should serve the interests of the people of the US—lawful immigrant and native born alike, he asserted.