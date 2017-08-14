70 years of Independence: This hauntingly beautiful Peace Anthem for India and Pakistan will give you goosebumps; watch video

National Flags of India and Pakistan. (Reuters file)

Even as bilateral relations between India and Pakistan have remained tense for decades, people of both countries have much in common to cherish. As both countries are celebrating 70 years of independence, Voice of Ram (a band led by Ram Subramanian, who has often produced creatives to encourage peace between the two countries) has brought together artistes from both countries to sing each other’s and their own national anthems. The first of its kind effort by the artistes will give you goosebumps and force you to think about why there is a crucial necessity for peace and friendship to prevail between the two countries. Sharing the video on Facebook, Voice of Ram said, “Soulful! Voice Of Ram is proud to present the VOR Peace Anthem. For the first time, since Independence, the national anthems of India and Pakistan is sung by artists of both nations. #HappyIndependenceDay #LetsEndThisHatred.”

The video has won the internet and invited mostly positive comments from users. “Hope this goes viral in Pakistan. Some Of us Indians care for peace. The best “independence” day gift both countries can give each other. Peace,” wrote a user identified as Kalpesh Patel. Another user Malik Ahmed, who apparently hails from Pakistan, wrote: “It’s a dream to visit India but inshaAllah I will go. I know there are millions of people who will welcome a Pakistani with open arms and vice versa 🙂 It’s a really beautiful act by #VoiceOfRam.”

Watch India-Pakistan Peace Anthem by Voice of Ram:

“Thank you so much voice of Ram for such beautiful gift at the independence days of India and Pakistan. Let’s celebrate this special day Best wishes from Peshawar , Pakistan Long live Pakistan Long live India. Happy Independence Day to Both Nations And thanks once again to the artists across borders for this amazing gift,” commented Ehsan Haseeb.