70 years of Independence: Centre to showcase India’s achievements with 70 schemes

To mark the 70 years of Independence of India, the central government is set to display the list of schemes that were launched as the government’s initiative for the betterment of the country and to showcase the nation’s achievements since 70 years of Independence. The list would include the name of the schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, demonetisation, GST, Standup India, Startup India, Skill India, Make In India, Smart City, Namami Gange, Mission Indradhanush and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, that were launched by the current NDA government. Notably, the initial list also includes the name of the schemes that were started by the previous UPA government – Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, reported Indian Express.

On the list prepared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the affordable medicines scheme, which was started as Jan Aushadhi in 2008, was placed at No. 60. Rural roads project figures at No. 53 and at No. 70 is the One Rank One Pension move for the armed forces. As per the report, the list also includes a scheme that is yet to be launched. Among them, it is Bharatmala, which aims at constructing national highways to connect coastal/border areas, pilgrimage sites and district headquarters.

The ministries have been asked to suggest additions or deletions on the list while also citing justification for such action. By August 2, the ministries were required to submit an updated status report on each scheme.