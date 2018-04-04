70 per cent of youth in 18-19 age group may not be able to vote; here’s why

However, if we take a look at voters belonging to all age groups, around 64 per cent has been enrolled. The EC data shows 137.63 crore is the projected population in the country for 2018.

Almost two-third of population in the age group 18-19 will not be able to exercise their franchise if Election Commission (EC) chooses not to update the voters’ lists. It has been learnt almost 4.85 crore people belong to the 18-19 age group and two-thirds of this population are yet to be enrolled as voters. The situation in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is same even as the assembly polls are not very far away in these states, according to The Indian Express.

The report says almost 3.42 crore voters won’t be able to vote if present voter’s list is not updated. The present list shows that 1.43 crore population in the 18-19 years age-bracket. This amounts to 29.49 per cent of the projected population of 18-19 age group. However, if we take a look at voters belonging to all age groups, around 64 per cent has been enrolled. The EC data shows 137.63 crore is the projected population in the country for 2018. Out of the total projected population, 87.75 crore are eligible to exercise their franchise.

This data enrollment assumes significance. EC data before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, showed that of the 1.79 lakh new voters on average in each constituency, the 18-19 age group accounted for about 24 per cent. In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the winning margin was less than this in 226 Lok Sabha constituencies.

EC’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme was aimed at bringing all eligible citizens into the electoral fold. “We have a scientific-process in place to develop and design interventions. With an effective system in place at the national, state and district-level to track, monitor and improve upon our existing projects channelised towards the concerned group, the EC, keeping an eye on the vital significance that this category holds, is presently working on a dedicated set of targeted and popular engagement ventures focused on the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections of 2019,” the official said.

According to the data, enrolment of the 18-19 age group in at least 21 states is lesser than 30 per cent. These states are Delhi (16.23%), Kerala (15.18%), Andhra Pradesh (20.2%), Bihar (26.63%), Arunachal Pradesh (27.12%), Gujarat (21.55%), Haryana (13.26%), Himachal Pradesh (24.47%), Jammu and Kashmir (28.49%), , Maharashtra (29.5%), Madhya Pradesh (21.19%), Manipur (27.71%), Odisha (28.96%), Punjab (25.25%), Sikkim (13.05%), Uttarakhand (21.85%), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (12.54%), Chandigarh (12.81%).