70 land in hospitals with eye injuries caused by firecrackers

Two leading hospitals here received 70 patients who suffered eye injuries caused by firecrackers during Diwali celebrations here last night. State-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital is treating 30 patients, while 40 people are consulting LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEIP) for their eye injuries, officials said. “Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital received 30 patients with eye-related injuries since last night. Of the total, 12 are being treated as in-patients and six of the 12 are required to undergo surgery,” Telangana Medical and Health Minister C Laxma Reddy said in a statement. He said the patients are being given quality treatment and there is no apprehension about their condition. Most of the patients received injuries while they were bursting crackers, while the others sustained injuries after being hit by sparkles emanating from crackers, SD Eye Hospital Deputy Superintendent Ravindra Goud said. “Only one patient (identified as Swapna, an engineering student) received severe eye injury. A flying firecracker hit her in the right eye causing severe damage. We performed surgery and only after 48 hours we will be able to tell about the recovery of vision in the affected eye,” Goud told PTI.

Sam Balasundaram, associate director of LVPEI, said eight patients received by the not-for-profit medical facility needed surgery. The rest, numbering 32, were treated as out patients. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, in a statement, said air pollution levels in the city were lower this time compared to Diwali day last year.

Sulphur dioxide in ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) was reported at 6.1 last night against 8.8 during Diwali in 2016. However, sound pollution levels went up to 71 db leq against 65 db leq on last Diwali, the statement said.

Sulphur dioxide is a colourless gas that can be detected by taste and smell in the range of 1,000 to 3,000 µg/m3.