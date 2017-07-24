7 Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Shah Gilani son in law arrested in NIA money laundering crackdown

Syed Ali Shah Gilani’s son in law Altaf Fantosh was last month questioned by the sleuths in connection with its investigation. (PTI)

In a major crackdown against terror funding in Kashmir Valley, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) today arrested seven Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar. Among those who were arrested include Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani’s son in law Altaf Fantosh, CNN News 18 report said. As per PTI report, Fantosh was last month questioned by the sleuths in connection with its investigation in funding of terror and subversive activities in the Valley. He was questioned related to his properties, including his residences in the Valley as well as in Jammu. He was also questioned on alleged funding of the Geelani-led Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

A day before his arrest, his father in law had questioned the role of the NIA. He had alleged that the agency was being used as a “war weapon” against separatist leadership in Kashmir.He had also said that there was no justification in such arbitrary measures, the agency report had said.

Fantosh’s house was also raided by NIA officials, who had also searched premises of others, including Shahid-ul-Islam, a close aide of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, who heads the other faction of the Hurriyat Conference, and businessman Zahoor Watali.

Terrorist Hafeez Saeed, chief of Pakistan-based Jamaat-ul Dawah, has been named in the FIR as an accused apart from organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Dukhtaran-e-Milat, PTI report had said. Raids were part of agencies efforts to clamp down on separatist groups , who are allegedly receiving funds for subversive activities in Kashmir valley, the agency added.