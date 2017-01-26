68th Republic Day: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian Tricolour

With India celebrates its 68th Republic Day, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa lit up in the tricolor of the Indian National flag. ([email protected] )

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai, which was inaugurated in 2010, was lit up in Indian tricolour on the eve of India’s 68th Republic Day. The official Twitter account of Burj Khalifa said, “Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India, ” a report by ‘The Indian Express’.

The building, which stands tall at 823 metres, was named in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade on Thursday.

India and the UAE yesterday signed a strategic partnership deal and nearly a dozen agreements in several import area like defence, trade, security, cyber space, and energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his country’s continued support to India.

Addressing a press meet, PM Modi said, “UAE is one of our most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world.” PM Modi said India regarded UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story. Both countries are united not only for business but also by a cultural history also. Scores of Indian citizens also live in the US.

In August 2015, UAE had agreed to increase its investments in India to USD 75 billion (about Rs 5 lakh crore) including through a dedicated infrastructure fund. The two countries had also agreed to raise bilateral trade by 60 per cent by 2020.