6 killed, 13 injured as minibus rams into truck in Sangli

The passengers in the bus hailed from Gandhi Nagar in Kolhapur district. (Representative Image- IE)

At least six persons, including two minors, were killed and 13 others injured when a speeding minibus collided with a stationary truck in Sangli district in the early hours today, police said. The bus, ferrying some pilgrims to Pandharpur in Maharashtra’s Solapur, rammed into the truck in Agalgaon Phata area of Sangli at around 4.15 AM, they said. The passengers in the bus hailed from Gandhi Nagar in Kolhapur district.

Upon getting information about the accident, Sangli police rushed to the spot and rescued the survivors stuck in the bus. “All victims were shifted to the local civil hospital. Six of them were declared dead before admission, while the 13 injured were undergoing treatment,” Sangli’s Superintendent of Police Datta Shinde said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Raju Sankaji (30), Gaurav Raju Narade (9), Renuka Nandkumar Hegade (35), Nandkumar Jayram Hegade (40), Aditya Nandkumar Hegade (13) and Vinayak Martand Londhe (50), he said. The bodies have been sent to Kavathe-Mahankal sub district hospital for postmortem and will be later handed over to their family members, Shinde added.