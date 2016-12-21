7 dead after fire breaks out in hotel in Gondia; 15 fire tenders on spot

About seven people are reported dead after a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia in Maharashtra. (Source: ANI)

About seven people are reported dead after a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia in Maharashtra. As per ANI, 15 fire tenders have been rushed immediately to the spot to get the situation under control. The incident took place at around 4:00 am after a fire erupted in a shop on the premises of hotel Bindal, located at the Gorelal chowk which later reached to the hotel building. The reason behind is not known yet, however the efforts to douse the fire is still underway. As per officials, some people might still be stuck inside the hotel premises and the fire brigade at the spot are trying to rescue the victims.

#WATCH: Man escapes from a hotel building which caught fire in Maharashtra’s Gondia. 6 people had died. pic.twitter.com/08fPe6DOmg — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

The concerned officials are taking stock of the mishap and the required remedies including medical aid are been looked into. The fire brigades have rescued around six people, who were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. However, their condition is said to be critical. There were nearly 15 guests staying in the hotel when the fire erupted. One person, who jumped from the second floor following the fire, sustained serious injuries but died on the way to Nagpur hospital, reported The Indian Express.

The police are attempting to identify the remaining victims. District Collector Abhimanyu Kale and Superintendent of Police Dilip Patil Bhujbal came at the site to oversee the rescue work.