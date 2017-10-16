Six cops shifted for tonsuring their heads over salary cuts

Six policemen, including the in-charge of the Raisar outpost in the Jamwa Ramgarh area here, were transferred to the police lines allegedly for getting their heads tonsured in protest against proposed salary cuts. (Image: Reuters)

Six policemen, including the in-charge of the Raisar outpost in the Jamwa Ramgarh area here, were transferred to the police lines allegedly for getting their heads tonsured in protest against proposed salary cuts. The outpost in-charge, Rajendra Kumar, and constables Ram Chandra, Jagat Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Hukum Nath and Mukesh were transferred to the police lines yesterday, Superintendent of Police, Jaipur rural, Rameshwar Singh said.

Miffed over the salary deduction order of the state government, a delegation of the police staff today met Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard. In Sikar district, a policeman climbed atop an overhead water tank today to register his protest. After a two-hour-long drama, the police managed to bring him down.

“We have got his (the policeman’s) medical examination done. Steps will be taken in accordance with the law,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hawa Singh said. The police staff has been staging protests across the state over the proposed salary deduction for over a fortnight. Earlier, the protests were limited to boycotting the mess facility and wearing black ribbons while on duty.