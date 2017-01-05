5th Group of Secretaries gives report to PM Narendra Modi

This was the 5th of the nine Groups set up by the PM Narendra Modi to give its report. (Reuters)

A Group of Secretaries on ‘agriculture and allied sectors’, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suggest ideas for improvement in the area, gave its report today.

This was the 5th of the nine Groups set up by the Prime Minister to give its report.

“Met a group of secretaries, who presented their ideas on the agriculture and related sectors,” Modi tweeted tonight.

Yesterday, three Groups of Secretaries presented their ideas for transformative change in sectors including ‘Science and Technology’ and ‘Energy and Environment’.

The presentation on ‘Science and Technology’ focused on areas such as improved opportunity and access for learning; jobs and start-ups; and “ease of doing science”.

The presentation on ‘Energy and Environment’ included suggestions related to various energy sources, and energy efficiency.

One group of secretaries had given its report a day earlier.