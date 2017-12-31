58 cows dead in Madhya Pradesh shelter in 28 days, probe ordered

Authorities have also sent samples of the fodder to a Bhopal lab for analysis. (Representative Image: PTI)

At least 58 cows have died in the last 28 days in a cow shelter in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district and a three-member committee has been set up to probe the issue, an official said on Sunday. Authorities have also sent samples of the fodder to a Bhopal lab for analysis. Agar Malwa District Magistrate Ajay Gupta told IANS that the cows had died in the period from December 1 to 28. While some of the animals were ill, it is suspected that the others died of eating contaminated fodder and hence the samples were sent for analysis, he said. He said a post-mortem of each dead animal had been carried out and vowed that if someone submits proof of any wrongdoing, then all necessary action will be taken.

Officials said that the cow shelter, which can accommodate a total of 6,000 cows, has at present 4,309 animals.