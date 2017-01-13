55 percent drop in turnout at labour chowks post demonetisation: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure special provisions for labourers in the Budget as “most of them have been left jobless” after demonetisation. (Reuters)

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai today claimed that there had been around “55 per cent reduction” in number of labourers at labour chowks across the city due to demonetisation and requested the Prime Minister to make special provisions for them in the Union Budget as they were the “worst affected”.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, the Delhi Labour Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure special provisions for labourers in the Budget as “most of them have been left jobless” after demonetisation.

“To gauge the impact of demonetisation, our officials went to 55 labour chowks on December 28 and found 6,196 labourers at labour chowks while the number prior to demonetisation was 13,745.

“In total, there has been a reduction of 55 per cent in the number of labourers at labour chowks post demonetisation,” the minister said.

“However, at labour chowks in industrial areas, the number has suddenly increased as many workers, who used to work at shops, malls and other places, have become unemployed,” he said.

Labour chowks are the place where labourers gather daily in search of work.