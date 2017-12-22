54,275 houses sanctioned for people belonging to economically weaker section

Odisha government has so far sanctioned 54,275 houses in favour of people belonging to economically weaker section of the society living in 113 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state, official sources said today.(Image: Reuters)

Odisha government has so far sanctioned 54,275 houses in favour of people belonging to economically weaker section of the society living in 113 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state, official sources said today. The houses were being provided to poor people as part of the state government’s scheme to ensure homes for them. The issues relating to urban housing matter was discussed at the meeting of the State level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee of Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) under the chairmanship of chief secretary A P Padhi. Padhi directed the department to intensify the field level supervision and expedite the rate of completion of the houses. He also directed to fix officer wise target at the level of ULB and take stock of the progress in regular intervals, an official statement said.

It was also decided to connect each beneficiary almost in a week for facilitating completion of the houses. The houses are constructed by the beneficiaries themselves and money is released to their account, it said. Housing and Urban Development secretary Mathivathanan said fund support to the beneficiaries is being provided at the earliest within two days of the uploading of the photos of the houses under construction. “Each house is being geo-tagged. So far Rs 103.5 crore has already been released to the beneficiaries with zero pendency for payment at OUHM level,” Mathivathanan said. As per the decision taken today, the beneficiaries would hence forth get Rs 40,000 at the level of foundation laying and another Rs 60,000 after completion of the plinth.

It said Rs 60,000 would be released for roof casting and finally Rs 40,000 to be released for finishing including fixing of doors and windows, electrification and colouring. Mission Director of OUHM SC Dalai said that from July, 2016 till May, 2017 around 29,797 houses were sanctioned in three phases. Till now work order has been issued against 24,117 houses thereby recording an achievement of around 84 per cent, he said adding that the construction of these houses are in different phases.

The sanction order of additional 20,345 houses was communicated to ULBs during the month of November, 2017. The ULBS are preparing for issue of work order after due verification of land details of the beneficiaries. The committee sanctioned new 5133 houses in today’s meeting with estimated project cost of around Rs 156.40 crore, Dalai said.