50 days of Demonetisation: BJP hit by ‘banner’ embarrassment

50 days of Demonetisation: To mark the 50th day of demonetisation decision by the Central government, BJP MP Udit Raj took out a march in New Delhi yesterday. However, an embarrassing moment popped up due to a banner slip. As per The Indian Express, a banner which was used on the occasion, in Hindi read that the march was in support of the cashless economy and to promote e-banking, but however, the Hindi word for economy, ‘arth-vyavastha’ was misspelled as ‘ardh-vyavastha’, that could mean half or incomplete arrangement.

Well, this is not just an instance that created an ‘Oops!’ moment for the parties, previously a similar incident happened with the Congress party as well. In their share of ‘banner’ embarrassment came one such poster out of several posters that were put up outside the party headquarters on its 132nd foundation day. It had a photograph of Dadabhai Naoroji and a description of him as the Congress president in 1986-87!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the difficulties thrown up by the decision of demonetisation which scrapped old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. He cautioned that the coming days may even be tougher, but said the situation will gradually move towards normalcy after the 50-day period. Though queues at banks and ATM kiosks are shrinking and digital payment modes are spreading at large, but the 50 days of pain by note ban is set to linger into the new year. Meanwhile, the Opposition kept on opposing the decision, which included the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress. Later, yesterday Rahul Gandhi, dared PM Modi to disclose the quantum of black money seized after demonetisation and sought a White Paper on the currency ban.