5 shocking facts why NGT picked grossly polluted Unnao, Haridwar stretch of Ganga

In a landmark judgement, the National Green Tribunal has declared an area of 100 metres from the edge of Ganga between Haridwar and Unnao as no-development Zone. (Express photo)

In a landmark judgement, the National Green Tribunal has declared an area of 100 metres from the edge of Ganga between Haridwar and Unnao as no-development Zone. It has also prohibited dumping of waste within 500 metres from the river. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar has directed that a penalty of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on anyone who dumps waste in the river. The directive was part of a slew of directions passed by the tribunal to rejuvenate the Ganga, as per report.

Here are 5 shocking facts that put the spotlight on Unnao stretch of Ganga

1. 1070 polluting units discharge effluents in Ganga in the state, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) had told NGT.

2. Central Pollution Control Board had informed the tribunal that Ganga water has heavy metal, pesticide traces.

3. NGT was informed that almost 10 million litres of untreated wastewater is being directly pumped into Ganga every day only in Mirzapur from five big drains.

4. Currently, 823.1 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage and 212.42 MLD of industrial effluent flow into the river, while three of the four monitored Sewage Treatment Plants were non-compliant with the set standards, a CPCB report said.

5. Out of 456 tanneries identified to be polluting the Ganga when it flows through UP, shockingly only 14 have been dismantled.

Other top facts to know:

1. Yogi Adityanath government has favoured shifting of Kanpur tanneries and informed NGT that all the sources which pollute Ganga should be treated on the basis of definite data.

2. The green tribunal is hearing, since February 6, a 32-year-old case of pollution in the river, after the Supreme Court forwarded the matter to it. In April, the NGT ordered the shutting down of 13 polluting industries along the river and imposed penalty on several others

3. The 543-page order said that till the demarcation of floodplains and identification of permissible and non-permissible activities by the state government of this judgement, this stretch of the river will remain under this prohibitory order.

4. The bench also sought an action plan from the leather units within six weeks to shift tanneries located in Jajmau cluster in Kanpur. If they fail to execute the order, the Uttar Pradesh government will be duty bound to shut down the tanneries or shift to other places.

5. Apart from this, the NGT also directed the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to formulate guidelines for religious activities on the ghats of Ganga or its tributaries.

6. The green panel has divided the work of cleaning the river in different segments — Gomukh to Haridwar (Phase-I), Haridwar to Unnao (termed as segment B of Phase-I), Unnao to the border of Uttar Pradesh, border of Uttar Pradesh to border of Jharkhand and border of Jharkhand to the Bay of Bengal.