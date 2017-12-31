5 sharp reactions in Padmavati row after Censor Board turns red light to green

Every theatre, where this movie would be released would be vandalised: Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Padmavati and trouble don’t seem to end. Even after the movie was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the threat of violence hangs over the movie. While CNFC has asked for just a few changes, including altering the title of the movie, those against the release of the film have refused to fade into the background. To the contrary, they have looked to raise their profile by using strong language.

Check out who said what:

Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Saturday threatened to vandalise all the cinema halls showing the movie. His comments came hours after the movie’s name was asked to be changed to ‘Padmavat’ along with multiple other changes. His group wants the movie should be banned and have made claims that the release of the movie is against the interest of the country. Gogamedi also said that the CBFC is under the pressure of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim which is why the board has agreed to certify it.

The Padmavati shock factor was further raised by Gogamedi when he said, “The release of ‘Padmavati’ is only going to create chaos in the country. The government would be responsible for any loss of life and property following the release of this movie. Every theatre, where this movie would be released would be vandalised”. He also added, “The censor board is taking this decision under the pressure of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and are destroying Hindutva from the country.”

However, tone founder of Karni Sena was very different. Founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi has said that it is “too early” to comment on censor board’s decision to give UA certification to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati”.

Mewar royal Vishvaraj Singh, who was to be a part of the special panel that viewed the film, has revealed that he was not even notified of the meeting. Vishvaraj Singh said, “They invited us to be part of the panel and we asked certain questions, then we come to know that some other panel saw movie and certificate were given without our consent. Very unprofessional and irresponsible by CBFC.”

However, Actor Renuka Shahane and director Rahul Dholakia have expressed their displeasure with the decision taken by CBFC. They took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure. Actor Renuka Shahne tweeted: The “I” of the storm has passed. CBFC changes the name of “Padmavati” to “Padmavat” and passes the film with a U/A certificate. Thereby nobody will have an issue and nobody’s sentiments will be hurt. Name changing is game-changing I must say!!!

Director Rahul Dholakia tweeted, “Disgusted by the open and blatant use of political muscle to screw filmmakers during elections. Now that Gujarat and Himachal are won, ‘Padmavati’ has got its U/A, it will be praised. Rajputs’ heroism will be talked about by the same people who slammed it. Thank God we have not made a film called Gandhi! Can you imagine what title CBFC would suggest,”