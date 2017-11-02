5 more IS backers from Kerala fighting in Syria identified

Five more persons from Kerala are allegedly fighting for the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, police said today.

Five more persons from Kerala are allegedly fighting for the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, police said today. “Five more sympathisers of IS from Kannur district have been identified. They are still fighting in Syria,” Kannur Deputy Superintendent of Police, P P Sadanandan said. They had been identified as Abdul Ghayum, Shabir, Abdul Manaf, Safvan and Suhail, hailing from different places in the district, he said without divulging any further detail. The news comes a week after the arrest of five youths with suspected links to the IS from the district.

The five, who had visited Syria and returned from Turkey recently, were arrested on October 25 and 27 following a prolonged surveillance. Police are also trying to confirm reports about the death of five other suspected IS sympathisers from the district while fighting in Syria between 2014 and 2017. The family members of the five had received information from their kin about the deaths. The National Investigation Agency has been probing cases of disappearance of at least 21 people from Kasaragod and Palakkad districts over a period of time and suspected to have joined the ISIS.