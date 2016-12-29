5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local train derail near Kalyan in Maharashtra

In an unfortunate incident, a Kurla-Ambernath train has derailed near Kalyan near Maharashtra. (ANI image)

Maharashtra train mishap: In an unfortunate incident, a Kurla-Ambernath train has derailed near Kalyan near Maharashtra. According to reports, 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at 5:53 am. So far, no injuries have been reported. Services on Kalyan-Karjat have been suspended. Restoration work underway, the report said. This came a day after Fourteen coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express went off the tracks at Rura in Kanpur Dehat district around 5.30 am on Wednesday. Two coaches slipped off a bridge and fell into a canal, while at least two coaches hit the platform of Rura station. 63 people were injured. 150 people were killed when the Indore-Patna Express derailed in Kanpur Dehat on November 20.

As per the report, Trains CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express cancelled after Kurla-Ambernath local derailment. Central Railways request local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses b/w Kalyan and Ambernath in wake of Kurla-Ambernath local derailment. It has been learned that 22105 CST-Pune Indrayani Express diverted through Diva-Panvel-Karjat after #KurlaAmbernath local derailment.