47th Thuglak anniversary: PM Narendra Modi remembers Cho Ramaswamy; says we need more satire and humour

Praising political satirist and founder-editor of Thuglak magazine Srinivasa Iyer Ramaswamy popularly known as Cho Ramaswamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, “I knew Cho personally for many years and it’s a personal loss for me. He had a multifaceted personality. His greatest achievement was that he made Thuglak a weapon against all divisive forces.”

Speaking at the 47th Thuglak anniversary event, PM Modi said, in Cho, we all have lost a friend, he offered invaluable wisdom to whoever came his way, he added to his speech further. The PM also believes that Cho’s satire made his criticism lovable, even to those he criticised. “Humour brings happiness in our lives, it’s the best healer. Power of a smile or laughter is more than the power of abuse or any weapon,” said PM Modi.

“Humour builds bridges instead of breaking them and this is exactly what we require today,” said the PM stressing the need to build bridges between people, communities and societies.

Earlier, superstar Rajnikanth also gave a speech at the same event and bestowed his tribute to the veteran journalist. He said, “Ramaswany was a unique man and all politicians used to seek advice from him.”

Following prolonged illness and continuing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, Ramaswamy passed away on December 7, days after the demise of Jayalalithaa. Apart from his journalistic career, Cho was also an actor, editor, film director, comedian and lawyer. He has worked in 89 movies and 15 plays in his lifetime and directed five films. Cho has also written the scripts for another five films. Ramaswamy and Rajinikanth’s first film together was 1979’s Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai. They would eventually work in a number of films together such as Manithan and Guru Sisayan.