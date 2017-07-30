42% Uttar Pradesh farmers Aadhaar numbers linked with loan waiver scheme

To ensure that the benefits of Fasal Rin Mochan Yojana percolate to the deserving and genuine beneficiaries, the Uttar Pradesh government is linking the Aadhaar number of farmers with the scheme, a minister said. (Representative Image Source: PTI)

To ensure that the benefits of Fasal Rin Mochan Yojana percolate to the deserving and genuine beneficiaries, the Uttar Pradesh government is linking the Aadhaar number of farmers with the scheme, a minister said. “In order to zero in on the deserving and genuine beneficiaries for the Fasal Rin Mochan Yojana (Crop Loan Redemption Scheme), the UP government is linking the Aadhaar number of the farmers with the scheme. So far, 42 per cent of the beneficiary farmers having an Aadhaar number have been linked with the scheme,” UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi told PTI today.

He further added, “This methodology has been adopted, so as to ensure that there is no room for any discrepancy in the scheme. Efforts are also on to make Aadhaar cards for the farmers who do not have it. Work in this regard has been expedited so that the benefits of the scheme percolate to the farmers.” The UP Agriculture minister also said that the government is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. “This is unique as it ensures minimum premium, and maximum insurance for farmer welfare. The scheme aims to help in decreasing the burden of premiums on farmers who take loans for their cultivation and will also safeguard them against the inclement weather,” Shahi said.

The minister informed that farmers can deposit premium amount for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana by July 31. He further said that the UP government is concerned and sensitive to the needs of the farmers, and will take every possible step to improve their condition. “Rs 67,682 crore have been allocated to agriculture in this Budget, which is the biggest allocation so far. Last Budget’s allocation to agriculture was Rs 29,771 crore,” Shahi said and added that a provision of Rs 19.56 crore has been made for increasing availability of vermi-compost in order to augment crop yield.

Apart from this, a provision of Rs 261.66 crore has been made for soil survey and testing. A target has been set to distribute 88.82 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers. Emphasising that the government is keen to revive the traditional agricultural techniques, the minister said, “There is a proposal to implement bio-agriculture programme through traditional agricultural development scheme under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture in 30 districts including all the districts of Bundelkhand.”