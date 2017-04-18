41 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh, tainted Lucknow Development Authority VC Satyendra Singh shunted out

The UP government today shunted out tainted Vice Chairman of Lucknow Development Authority Satyendra Singh while effecting a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving 41 IAS officers in the second such drill in less than a week. (Reuters)

The UP government today shunted out tainted Vice Chairman of Lucknow Development Authority Satyendra Singh while effecting a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving 41 IAS officers in the second such drill in less than a week. Singh, who is mired in controversy over alleged corruption in LDA, has been put on wait list by the Yogi Adityanath government which completed one month in office today. In its first major bureaucratic reshuffle on April 12, the state government had transferred 20 senior IAS officers shunting out Principal Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal and others who wielded considerable influence under the Akhilesh Yadav dispensation.

Sehgal was stripped of all key charge and replaced by UP cadre IAS officer Avanish Kumar Awasthi, who was relieved by the Centre on Aditaynath’s request after he took over the reins of the state on March 19. Among those transferred today are a number of divisional commissioners and district magistrates. Resident Commissioner of UP, Prabhat Kumar has been made divisonal commissioner Meerut with charge of Chairman Greater Nodia, Yamuna Expressway and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.