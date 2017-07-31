41 hydro electric projects running behind schedule: Power Minister Piyush Goyal

A total of 41 under-construction hydro electric projects (above 25 MW) with a combined capacity of 11,792.5 MW are running behind schedule, Parliament was informed today. (Source: IE)

A total of 41 under-construction hydro electric projects (above 25 MW) with a combined capacity of 11,792.5 MW are running behind schedule, Parliament was informed today. “Presently, 41 HEPs (above 25 MW), aggregating to 11,792.5 MW, are under construction in the country. All the above projects are running behind schedule,” Power Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. The projects are lagging on account of natural calamities, delays in forest clearances and land acquisition and law and order problems, the minister said.

He also said state-owned NHPC is scheduled to generate 4458.69 million units additional power from two of its under- construction projects – Parbati-II (800 MW) in Himachal Pradesh and Kishanganga HEP (330 MW) in Jammu & Kashmir. While Parbati-II is scheduled to be commissioned in October 2018, Kishanganga is scheduled to begin in January 2018, he said. The minister said various steps are being taken for commissioning of pending projects.

You may also like to watch:

