4 robbers just walk out nonchalantly with ATM machine, pocket Rs 5 lakh; caught on camera!



The ATM machine was said to have cash amounting to Rs five lakh. (Twitter)

Four men were caught in a CCTV footage seen physically uprooting an ATM machine! The machine belongs to the Central Bank of India. The incident was recorded in Rajasthan’s Nainwan tehsil. The ATM machine was said to have cash amounting to Rs five lakh. Even though their faces were caught by the camera, the men are yet to be identified. The clip shows the thieves pulling out the entire ATM machine and taking it away with the cash still in the machine! They did not seem to be in any particular hurry to make their getaway. In the video showed that two thieves covered their face with clothes and the two of their associates were defiant enough not to even bother about showing their faces. The faces of two people can be easily identified in the footage as they weren’t covering their face with anything. The video has been tweeted by the news agency ANI. Even though the video is of very bad quality, one can still make out the faces of the culprits. Check out the video here:

This kind of incident is no longer unique. On May 31 in Anantnag town of Kashmir, a similar incident was recorded when some unknown people took away an entire ATM machine of the State Bank of India.

#WATCH: 4 men steal with an ATM machine of Central Bank of India in Boondi’s Nainwa. The machine had Rs 5 Lakh. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/utShO316uw — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2017

In another recent news, Shivakumar the cash custodian with Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd, aged 30 was caught for stealing Rs 1.47 crore worth of cash from ATM machines. As of now, only Rs 91 lakh has been recovered from him.