4 new members appointed in Central Board of Excise and Customs

Senior bureaucrat John Joseph and three other officials have been appointed as members in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Sushant Kumar Panda, Ameeta Suri, Pranab Kumar Das and Joseph as the new members, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. All of them are officers of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise). They are working in different departments of the CBEC, the apex policy-making body for indirect taxes. Joseph was recently appointed as chief of Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence. The CBEC is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of six members. The board and its officials are key stakeholders in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).