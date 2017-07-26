39 missing Indians in Mosul, Iraq: In moving speech, Sushma Swaraj says will not give up; 6 sources have said they are alive

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed Parliament today on the issue of the 39 Indians who went missing in Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed Parliament today on the issue of the 39 Indians who went missing in Mosul, Iraq. Addressing the Lok Sabha today, Swaraj said that she had received “no proof that the missing Indians are dead.” Stating that “the missing Indians issue is serious”, Swaraj declared that she “will not give up” until she gets proof. According to Swaraj, “6 sources said Indians were alive.”

When the Islamic State of Iraq overran Mosul in 2014, 39 Indians went missing. The attack was said to be carried out by the Islamic group ISIS. For about three years now, the Indian government has been reassuring the families of the abducted Indians on detecting information on the missing Indians but no certain information has been obtained yet.

Today, while addressing the Lok Sabha on this issue, speaker Sushma Swaraj stated confidently that she will not give the search up unless she gets sufficient proof that those abducted are dead. ANI reported, quoting Sushma Swaraj, “Iraq has never said that the 39 Indians missing are dead.” She added, “Its very easy for me to say that the 39 Indians are dead. No one including their families will ask me anything after that.”

Swaraj confirmed that in 2014, she has had 6 sources telling her that the missing Indians are not dead. According to a report by ANI, Sushma Swaraj said, “On November 24, 2014 I had said that 6 sources have said that the 39 Indians have not been killed.” She also said, “Harjit Masih ke Bharat vaapis lautne ke baad poore mamle ka pata chala.” (After Harjit Masin’s return to India, I came to know of the entire case.)

Apart from Swaraj, a few other leaders too had their say in the case today. “We are as much concerned on this issue, as the Government is,” said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, as reported by ANI.