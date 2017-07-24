39 Indians missing in Mosul: Sushma Swaraj, Narendra Modi face flak from Congress; Iraqi Embassy says efforts on

“The efforts from our country are zero. The Prime Minister also went to the Middle East and what is the net result?” Congress said. (PTI Photo)

Congress on Sunday said that Sushma Swaraj led External Affairs Ministry has failed to make any substantial efforts to bring back the 39 Indians abducted by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) three years ago from Iraq’s Mosul city. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress leader N A Harris said that Indian government has failed miserably to help the stranded Indians. “It’s has been pending for more than six months and I don’t understand what our government is doing, because the innocent people who are under ISIS, their families will be in difficult situation. The efforts from our country are zero. The Prime Minister also went to the Middle East and what is the net result?” he said. “If the Indians are in problem and if the Indian government will not help them then who will help them?” he added. On the other hand, the Iraqi Embassy has informed Indian that search operations are underway, however, no information has been received yet. In his remarks on the issue, Iraqi Ambassador to India Fakhri H Al-Issa said that “No news is good news sometimes”. He said: “I don’t want to say anything. I have no information. Sometimes no news is good news. They might be in Badush prison.”

The Government had also sent two high-level delegations to Mosul on the matter. “Regarding the 39 Indian citizens who were taken as prisoners by Daesh terrorist group in 2014, search operations are still ongoing and there is a high level of coordination between Iraqi and Indian authorities concerned to locate them, as well as the Government of the Republic of India, has already sent two high-level senior delegations to Iraq to follow up on this matter,” a statement by the Iraq embassy in Delhi said. Recently, Sushma Swaraj, along with Minister of State (MoS) for MEA M J Akbar and MoS MEA Gen (Retd) V K Singh, had met the families of 39 Indians who are missing in Iraq since 2014. Ensuring the families, Swaraj had said, “Once fighting stops in Badush and the area is cleared, we can probably find out about the whereabouts of the missing nationals.”