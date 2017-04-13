’36-24-36′ textbook row: Action to be taken against publisher over best female body shape text

Anil Swarup, the secretary of department of school education and literacy, MHRD on Thursday took to Twitter and said that action will be taken against the private publisher as the book was neither approved by CBSE nor published by NCERT. (PTI)

The book titled ‘Health and Physical Education’ authored by Dr VK Sharma which was published by New Saraswati House has attracted much criticism and took social media by storm after an alert Twitter user who took note of the chapter, posted a picture of the same on his account on Wednesday. The physical education book stated that “36-24-36” is the best shape for women, a Times of India report stated. Reacting to the report, Anil Swarup, the secretary of department of school education and literacy, MHRD on Thursday took to Twitter and said that action will be taken against the private publisher as the book was neither approved by CBSE nor published by NCERT.

Neither a book approved by CBSE nor published by NCERT. Action to be taken against pvt publisher http://t.co/YkEnz8UaTU via @timesofindia — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 13, 2017

The publisher New Saraswati House (NSH), in an image of the section of the textbook that compared the physical and anatomical differences between males and females, even reasoned that Miss World and Miss Universe beauty pageants take the 36-24-36 body shape into consideration while judging their contestants. According to a Times of India report, the publisher had struck off the description in the latest edition, but the replacement is even worse. The November 2016 edition replaced the figures with the sentence “the hourglass shape of females (small waist and big breasts and hips) is considered the best”. Not just that, another sentence reads: “V-shaped body in case of males is considered the best”. However, NSH said that they are stopping the printing, selling and distribution of the revised book with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied reports that its Class 12 textbook has suggested 36-24-36 figure be the best body shape for females. Yesterday, CBSE issued a statement in which it stated: “The social media networks have posted a news titled ‘Class XII CBSE Physical Education textbook says/ certifies/ claims 36-24-36 is the best figure for females’ as mentioned in a Class XII textbook. The book referred to is titled ‘Health and Physical Education’ authored by one Dr. V K Sharma and published by New Saraswati House. The reference to CBSE in this news is vehemently denied. It is totally incorrect and does not have any credible base.” The board also said that it does not recommend books by any private publishers to the affiliated schools.