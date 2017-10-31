350 women from Telangana to be employed by Ikea

The Telangana government said Swedish furniture maker Ikea is going to launch its first outlet in February next year in India and 350 women from the state will be given employment by the company. (reuters)

The Telangana government said Swedish furniture maker Ikea is going to launch its first outlet in February next year in India and 350 women from the state will be given employment by the company. According to a statement issued by Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, the women will undergo 45 days training at National Academy of Construction here.

An MoU for the training was signed by the representatives of NAC, Employment Generation and Marketing Mission and United Nations Development Programme, the statement said. The womenfolk is expected to improve their soft skills through the training programme, it added. A senior official of the Swedish company had earlier said it will recruit about 800 people for the store, including 120 for the 1000-seater restaurant that is coming up along with the outlet here by next year.