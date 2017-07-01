32-year-old woman delivers baby surrounded by 12 lions in Gir forest of Gujarat

Manguben Makwana gave birth to a baby boy with the vehicle surrounded by a group of 12 lions who reportedly emerged from the adjacent forests near a remote village. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Manguben Makwana, a resident of Lunasapur village in Amreli district of Gujarat, delivered a baby in the vicinity of the Gir forest of Gujarat in an ambulance after midnight and that was not all. She gave birth to a baby boy with the vehicle surrounded by a group of 12 lions who reportedly emerged from the adjacent forests near a remote village. According to a report by DNA, The incident took place at around 2:30 am on Thursday when the ambulance was shifting Makwana, 32-year-old, to the government hospital in Jafarabad town, said Chetan Gaadhe, Emergency Management Executive of ‘108’ in Amreli.

During the incident, which lasted for around 20 minutes, the staff of the ‘108’ ambulance tackled the situation with courage and helped Makwana in giving birth, while the group of lions blocked the vehicles passage. Emergency Management Executive, Chetan Gaadhe, said, “Makwana was protuding out and the on-duty Emergency Management Technician, Ashok Makwana realised that she would give birth anytime.” While the EMT contacted a physician and was over the phone to take directions, the pride of lions emerged from the nearby bushes and sat in front of the ambulance.

Meanwhile, inside the vehicle, As per the directions given by the physician over phone, the calm EMT Ashok helped the woman deliver, while the driver Jadav monitored the movement of the “curious” lions, said Gaadhe. Jadav, who is a local and understood the behaviour of the lions, tried to scare them away but the lions refused to move and sat in front of the vehicle and blocked its passage.

Later, Jadav started the ambulance and drived it slowly so that group of lions would give up and seemingly, seeing the movement of the vehicle and blinking of lights, they finally gave away. Finally, the mother and child are currently admitted to Jafrabad hospital and are doing well