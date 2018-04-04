32 of 68 blood banks in Delhi functioning without valid licences, says CAG report

Out of 68 blood banks in Delhi, 32 are functioning without having valid licences

There are 68 government and private blood banks operating in the national capital, but nearly half of them are functioning without valid licences, thanks to the delay by authorities in processing their applications, the Comptroller General of India (CAG) has said in its report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

According to a report by The Indian Express, of the 68 places where the life-saving fluid is available, 11 are managed by the Delhi government, nine by the Centre, three by the local bodies and six by voluntary organisations. The remaining 39 are privately owned including hospitals.

The CAG report mentioned that as of March 2017, 32 blood banks were functioning without renewing their licences. “In the absence of valid licences, an audit could not derive assurance that these blood banks had the required manpower and infrastructure for their functioning,” it said while referring to a report of the Drugs Control Department (DCD) relating to issue/renewal of licences.

The CAG said that there are many factors why licences are not issued or renewed on time. It said that “non-compliance of deficiencies by the blood banks, delays in conducting inspection/re-inspection and delays in issuing renewal after satisfactory inspections” were among the reasons that should be attributed for such a situation.

The IE report said the blood bank at the Sushrut Trauma Centre has not renewed its licence since December 2012. Five patients had died at this centre five years ago after the supply of oxygen to their ventilators was stopped.

The 2017 report of the CAG said the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) had in May 2013 envisaged to set up four Metro Blood Banks in four cities including Delhi — Centre of Excellence (MBB-COE), but the project was not executed. The NACO had submitted the concept of the project, which was centrally funded, to the Delhi Health Secretary. Since no action was initiated for signing the MoU with NACO till April 2017, the division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decided to postpone the project to subsequent phase and shifted it to Kolkata.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had, however, in July 2016 approved setting up of Metro Blood Bank at Dwarka Hospital, the report stated. It specifically mentioned that the GNCTD took four-year time in finalising the site, obtaining cabinet and Lieutenant Governor’s approval. “Thus, delay in decision-making by GNCTD resulted in shifting the project, thereby depriving the people of NCT of Delhi of the benefits of MBB-COE,” it said.

Further, it claimed that the Delhi government’s biggest hospital, Lok Nayak did not have a medical officer during 2014-2017.