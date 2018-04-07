32 IPS, 5 PPS officers transferred in Punjab

Among senior IPS officers, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S S Chauhan has been shifted to ADGP Traffic, while ADGP Special Task Force H S Sidhu has been divested of additional charge of Bathinda border range.

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government today transferred 32 IPS and five PPS officers with immediate effect. Eight IG rank officers were also promoted to the rank of ADGP. Among senior IPS officers, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S S Chauhan has been shifted to ADGP Traffic, while ADGP Special Task Force H S Sidhu has been divested of additional charge of Bathinda border range.

ADGP Security Gaurav Yadav has been shifted to ADGP Administration, an official spokesman said. Among the IG rank officers who have been promoted to the rank of ADGP are Gurpreet Deo with IT & T Litigation charge, Varinder Kumar with intelligence charge, Ishwar Singh with law and order charge, Jitendra Jain with policy & rules charge, S K Asthana with modernisation, S P Dwivedi with HRD, R N Dhoke with security and Arpit Shukla with provisioning charge.

IG rank officer Naresh Arora has been given the posting of IG Intelligence, V Neerja the charge of IG Ropar range and M F Farooqui has been posted as IG Bathinda range, the spokesman said.

Naunihal Singh has been given the posting of IG Jalandhar range and IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has been shifted from ATS to IG Crime with additional charge of OCCU. G S Dhillon, Mohnish Chawla, M S Chhina, Jaskaran Singh, Yurinder Singh and S K Singh have been given the postings of IG Ferozepur Range, IG IT & T, IG Human Rights, IG Crime, IG PPA and IG Security, respectively.

Senior IPS officer A K Pandey has been given the charge of IG Law and Order and Commando cum SOG Punjab, while Ananya Gautam, who was handling the charge of IG FIU, has been given the additional posting of IG ATS.

DIG A K Mittal, G S Sandhu, B L Meena and R S Khatra have been shifted as DIG Administration, DIG Intelligence, DIG Crime and DIG Ludhiana Range, respectively.

DIG Sukhchain Singh has been posted as Commissioner of Police Ludhiana.